Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’

In this image made from a May 2019 body-worn camera video of Oklahoma City Police Officer Ashley Copeland, paramedics and police officers carry Derrick Elliot Scott onto a stretcher after he was arrested and went in and out of consciousness during the arrest in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police released body-camera videos Monday, June 8, 2020, of Scott, an armed black man who died in police custody in 2019 after telling arresting officers “I can’t breathe.” (Oklahoma City Police Department via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling arresting officers ‘I can’t breathe.’

The footage was released late Monday following a demand from Oklahoma City’s Black Lives Matter group.

In the videos, 42-year-old Derrick Elliot Scott can be heard moaning and telling officers he couldn’t breathe.

Scott died later at a hospital.

Officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

The incident was similar to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who pleaded for air last month as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.