Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling arresting officers ‘I can’t breathe.’
The footage was released late Monday following a demand from Oklahoma City’s Black Lives Matter group.
In the videos, 42-year-old Derrick Elliot Scott can be heard moaning and telling officers he couldn’t breathe.
Scott died later at a hospital.
Officers were cleared of wrongdoing.
The incident was similar to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who pleaded for air last month as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.