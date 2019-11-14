Oklahoma man’s convenience store slaying conviction upheld

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions and life sentences of an Oklahoma City man in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk and the later wounding of another man.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 32-year-old Darrien Clark that included claims the two cases should have been tried separately, evidence of another person killing the clerk was wrongly excluded and prosecutors failed to disprove self-defense in the second shooting.

Clark’s defense attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Clark was sentenced to life without parole for the July 2013 shooting death of 62-year-old Habib Hajimirzaei at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store. He also got life for the wounding of another man in an apparently unrelated shooting several weeks later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss