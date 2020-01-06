Oklahoma man sought in child’s death found dead in refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old man wanted on a murder warrant in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Norman has been found dead in a wildlife refuge where investigators were searching for him.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the body of Christopher James Trent was found Saturday in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife refuge near Medicine Park in southwestern Oklahoma.

Trent was wanted in connection with the death Wednesday of the boy who was found unresponsive in the home where Trent lived with the child’s mother.

Stradley said Trent appeared to have hanged himself.

