BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reports that Dale Lambert, 31, was sentenced to life in prison today in connection with the death of a one-year-old in November 2020.

On Nov. 14, 2020, according to the OSBI, the Sayre Police Department called for assistance from the agency to investigate the death of Kasthon Ashley. The agency said Lambert called 911 and Ashley was taken to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead. Law enforcement said Lambert was the boyfriend of Ashley’s mother at the time of the child’s death.

Following an investigation by the OSBI, the agency said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Lambert in May 2021. He was taken into custody by Sayre Police and Department of Wildlife Game Wardens without incident at the Sayre Police Department.

Lambert was convicted of First Degree Murder by a Beckham County Jury and will be transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.