Oklahoma man says electric company overcharged him for more than 20 years

(NBC NEWS) — An Oklahoma man recently learned his electric company had been overcharging him for more than 20 years.

Paul Northcott says his daughter discovered the problem when she started paying the bill.

Turns out he was paying a commercial rate instead of the residential rate.

The difference he says cost him thousands of dollars.

So he called the utility company, OG&E, but he says they refused to reimburse him.

The family reached out to KFOR in Oklahoma City for help.

When a reporter called the utility and questioned what was going on, the utility said it couldn’t comment on personal accounts.

But the next day, Northcott’s daughter said he is now getting a check for $4,700 and the family is happy with the resolution.