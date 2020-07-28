Oklahoma man pleads guilty to assaulting neighbors in Japan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man is pleading guilty to two counts of assault in connection with an attack on his neighbors while he was working as a contractor in Japan.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Brendan Rowin Figuly pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sentencing hasn’t been set, but Figuly faces up to 20 years in prison. According to an affidavit from an Air Force investigator, Figuly choked a female neighbor until she passed out and then attacked her husband with a box cutter when he came to her aid.

Figuly’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.