Oklahoma man killed in vehicle crash during police pursuit

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Tulsa man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed while being pursued by troopers.

OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said Thursday that 35-year-old Aaron Starks died in the single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 44 near Chandler, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said Starks was driving a stolen car and being pursued by two highway patrol troopers at speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour when he lost control while swerving to avoid stop sticks placed on the roadway by a third trooper.

A report on the crash says the vehicle went off the interstate and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels. The report says Starks was dead at the scene.