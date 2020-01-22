Closings and Delays
Oklahoma man identified after remains found in Tucson

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say the human remains three mountain lions feasted on before authorities found them belong to an Oklahoma man who went missing in early December.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the victim is 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear of Bartlesville.

He left Bartlesville on Dec. 7, and his body was found on New Year’s Eve.

A person of interest was arrested on allegations he stole Brashear’s car, but the suspect hasn’t been charged in his death.

Authorities euthanized three mountain lions that were found eating Brashear’s remains, although they are not believed to have killed him. 

