Oklahoma man dies after altercation with police in Hugo

HUGE, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the death of a man who stopped breathing after being shot with a stun gun and pepper spray during an altercation with police in Hugo.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 47-year-old Raymond Stapp died after the incident early Monday morning outside a Hugo convenience store.

The agency says in a press release that officers used a stun gun and pepper spray on Stapp after he was “combative and resisted arrest.”

The OSBI is investigating the incident and will submit its report to the local district attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

