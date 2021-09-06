Oklahoma man dead after 3-vehicle crash near Guymon

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – One person died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Guymon, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS).

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, west of Guymon on US-54, DPS said that a Volvo Semi was in a left-hand turning lane headed towards the Guymon Casino when a Ford F-150 Pickup left the roadway to the left and hit the Volvo in the turning lane. While in the right lane a third vehicle, a Kenworth, “received minor damage” from the collision.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Jesus Vega, 32, of Goodwell, Okla. was pronounced dead on scene. According to the DPS report, Vega was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the pickup. A 16 year-old who was Vega’s passenger was taken to a local hospital, where DPS reported he was treated and released.

DPS further reported that the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The crash was investigated by Cimarron & Texas County’s Troop I, assisted by Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Goodwell Police Department, Guymon Fire Department, Texas County EMS, and Medical Examiner’s Office. 

