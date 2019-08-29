Live Now
Oklahoma man convicted of murder in son-in-law’s death

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his son-in-law in Del City.

Court records show an Oklahoma County jury on Thursday found 60-year-old Frank Reynolds guilty of killing Joseph Michael Groh in April 2018 and recommended a sentence of life in prison.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The Oklahoman reports that Reynolds testified that he shot Groh in self-defense when Groh followed him into his bedroom with either a hammer or a hatchet and threatened him.

The newspaper reports a home surveillance video shown to jurors showed Reynolds firing a shot over Groh’s head, then shooting Groh in the chest.

