Oklahoma Legislature petitions court over budget dispute

FILE – In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat, left, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt, center, look on as Speaker of the Oklahoma House Charles McCall, speaks during a joint news conference in Oklahoma City. McCall and Treat filed a petition Tuesday, asking the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a dispute with the governor over the state budget. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is asking the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a dispute with the governor over the state budget.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat filed a petition with the court on Tuesday.

They want the court to order the Board of Equalization to meet to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of his budget priorities.

Stitt’s office says the governor hasn’t fully reviewed the petition.