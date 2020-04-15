Oklahoma Legislature petitions court over budget dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is asking the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a dispute with the governor over the state budget.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat filed a petition with the court on Tuesday.
They want the court to order the Board of Equalization to meet to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.
Gov. Kevin Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of his budget priorities.
Stitt’s office says the governor hasn’t fully reviewed the petition.