Oklahoma leaders hope to push for more LGBTQ rights in 2020

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, Kelley Blair, CEO and founder of Diversity Center of Oklahoma walks arm-in-arm with James Cooper and Allie Shinn, right, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma. Marchers joined Councilman-elect James Cooper in a march from Park Avenue and Broadway to City Hall in support of the LGBTQ community in Oklahoma City. Leaders in conservative Oklahoma say they are looking for more legislative progress for LGBTQ people this year after notable strides in 2019. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Leaders in conservative Oklahoma say they are looking for more legislative progress for LGBTQ rights this year after notable strides in 2019.

The Oklahoman reports Tulsa and Oklahoma City updated their personnel policies to ban discrimination against city employees based on gender identity or expression.

Norman became Oklahoma’s first city to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment or public accommodations.

Allie Shinn, executive director of LGBTQ rights advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma, said she hopes 2020 will see the Legislature ban the widely discredited practice of “conversion therapy,” used to try to force people to be heterosexual.