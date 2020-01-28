Oklahoma lawmakers to mull rules limiting 4-day school weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature will consider new rules that would raise the student performance standards for schools to operate on a four-day work week.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday in favor of adopting the new standards starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The Oklahoman reports the rules would still need the approval of the Legislature, which opens its session on Feb. 3.

Some Republicans say the reduced school weeks tarnish Oklahoma’s reputation and diminish students’ education.

Education advocates contend the new rules would be unattainable for most districts.