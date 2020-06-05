Oklahoma justices asked to settle compact tiff with governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican legislative leaders are asking the state Supreme Court to settle whether Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached deals with two Native American tribes to allow sports gambling.

That was Attorney General Mike Hunter’s conclusion in a formal opinion and letter to the U.S. Interior secretary last month.

Stitt has challenged that position in federal court, but Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says that asking federal judges to settle a question of state law “is a dangerous intrusion into states’ rights.”

Stitt reached deals with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation in April to increase the state’s share of revenue from new casinos as he remained locked in a legal dispute with other tribes.