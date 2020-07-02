Oklahoma judge seeks delay in disciplinary proceedings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County district judge accused of not paying taxes has requested a delay in disciplinary proceedings against her in a separate case that charges her with inappropriate behavior in the courthouse.

Judge Kendra Coleman will face trial before the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary on accusations involving unpaid taxes and conduct in court.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

In a separate case, Coleman faces another trial over a criminal charge accusing her of tax evasion in 2017.

The Oklahoman reports that Coleman on Tuesday sought to delay the disciplinary proceedings, arguing her constitutional right to a fair trial.