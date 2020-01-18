Oklahoma inmate dies after being found stabbed in prison

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma state prison inmate died after being found stabbed inside the Lawton Correctional Facility.

The state Department of Corrections said Saturday that 31-year-old Brian Piper was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday night after being found with multiple stab wounds earlier in the day.

The department said visitation at the prison is canceled for the weekend.

No suspect has been identified and prisons spokesman Matt Elliott said there is no indication that the stabbing is related to violence at six state prisons in September.

