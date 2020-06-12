Oklahoma initial jobless claims decline as state reopens

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of initial jobless claims in Oklahoma is declining as the state continues reopening businesses that were closed or curtailed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Employment Security Commission said Thursday there were 50,397 initial claims during the week ending June 6, down nearly 10,000 from the previous week.

Businesses began reopening in late April under a plan by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The state Health Department on Thursday reported at least 7,626 cases of the virus and 357 deaths.

The actual number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested.