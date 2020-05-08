Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association votes to suspend 2 tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association suspended the membership of two Native American tribes that reached a deal with Gov. Kevin Stitt last month to increase the state’s share of revenue from new casinos as other tribes remained locked in a legal dispute with the governor.

The association says its governing board voted to suspend the Red Rock, Oklahoma-based Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Lawton-based Comanche Nation for the rest of the calendar year.

The two tribes can seek reinstatement once the suspension expires.

Association Chairman Matthew Morgan says he felt it was crucial for tribes to speak with a unified voice.