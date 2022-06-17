OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Friday that it identified a second probable case of monkeypox in the state, in a central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.

OSDH said that the person involved was isolated and that officials are working to investigate the case and complete contact tracing to identify others who might have been exposed.

However, OSDH noted that this most recent case “has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma the week of June 6, 2022. Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since confirmed the initial case as monkeypox.”

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

Although OSDH said the virus is not easily transmitted, monkeypox can be spread through direct physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread from person to person through “large respiratory droplets” or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, bedding, and other contaminated materials.

Monkeypox, continued OSDH, can be spread from the time symptoms appear up until all lesions have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Rash

Swollen lymph nodes

Firm, deep-seated, well-circumscribed lesions

More information on monkeypox can be found on the OSDH website.

If a person has a new or unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, OSDH officials encouraged them to seek an exam with their healthcare provider or visit their local county health department.