Oklahoma House, Senate reach deal on $7.7B spending plan

From left, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, announce a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that taps state savings and temporarily diverts funding from pension plans and transportation projects, Monday May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate have reached a deal on a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that would cut most state agency budgets by about 4%.

The plan would tap into the state’s savings and temporarily divert funding from pension plans and transportation in order to prevent deeper cuts.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat announced the deal Monday.

A spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt says the governor and his staff are still reviewing the proposal.

The budget bills still must pass the Legislature and be signed by the governor.