Oklahoma House panel rejects permitless carry repeal bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma House committee has overwhelmingly rejected a bill to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training.

The House Public Safety Committee voted 11-1 against the bill by Rep. Jason Lowe, an Oklahoma City Democrat.

Lowe promised to continue fighting the measure with an initiative petition seeking a public vote on whether to overturn the law that went into effect in November.

Dubbed permitless carry by its opponents, the new law allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license.