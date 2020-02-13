Oklahoma House panel approves conversion therapy ban

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kaine_introduces_bill_to_protect_LGBTQ_c_7_20190423210849

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children would be prohibited in Oklahoma under a bill approved by a Republican-led legislative committee.

In a bipartisan vote Wednesday, the House committee voted 10-4 to send the bill to the full House.

The measure would add conversion therapy to a list of unprofessional conduct by various medical and behavioral health providers.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The American Psychological Association has said it isn’t based in science and is harmful to mental health. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 36°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

Don't Miss