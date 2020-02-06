Oklahoma House OKs bill to suspend abortion doctor licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has approved a bill that would suspend the medical license of any doctors who perform abortions.
The House voted 71-21 on Thursday, almost entirely along party lines.
If signed by the governor, the bill would likely face a court challenge, where abortion rights groups have successfully overturned several Oklahoma abortion restrictions.
The bill was the first scheduled for a hearing in the House this session and prompted hours of debate.
The measure now goes to the Senate. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated he would sign any anti-abortion bill sent to him by the Legislature.