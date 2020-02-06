Oklahoma House OKs bill to suspend abortion doctor licenses

by: SEAN MURPHY

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, abortion opponents cheer for a speaker at a rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma House approved a bill on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to suspend the medical license of any doctors who perform abortions, setting up a likely court challenge if the measure is signed into law.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has approved a bill that would suspend the medical license of any doctors who perform abortions.

The House voted 71-21 on Thursday, almost entirely along party lines.

If signed by the governor, the bill would likely face a court challenge, where abortion rights groups have successfully overturned several Oklahoma abortion restrictions.

The bill was the first scheduled for a hearing in the House this session and prompted hours of debate.

The measure now goes to the Senate. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated he would sign any anti-abortion bill sent to him by the Legislature.

