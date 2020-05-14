Oklahoma House OKs bill to strip power from local officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has narrowly approved a bill to strip some power during health emergencies from mayors and other local officials.

The bill passed 53-44 on Thursday and now heads to the Senate.

The measure would make several changes to the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act.

It would strip the authority of local officials to separate ill people, issue vaccinations and take other steps to prevent, manage and contain health threats.

Instead, it gives the governor the power to delegate local officials certain authorities.

It also would require the governor to notify the Legislature about specific powers he seeks.