Oklahoma House backs “In God We Trust” legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — The Oklahoma House has backed a bill that would have the national motto, “In God We Trust,” displayed in 342 state buildings.

The House voted 76-20 on Tuesday in favor of the Republican-backed bill, sending it to the Senate.

The Oklahoman reports that if the bill becomes law, the state could spend an estimated $85,000 on the displays.

Some Democrats, though, say the cost could be higher because the bill specifies that the motto’s size and placement in each building match the one in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

School buildings would not have to display the motto.