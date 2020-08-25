Oklahoma hospital expands visitation for children, others

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Patients at the The Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City will each be allowed two visitors starting Wednesday, while some adults at University of Oklahoma hospitals in Oklahoma City and Edmond will be allowed one visitor each.

The hospitals have been limiting visitor numbers in recent months in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Health Department on Tuesday reported 54,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Jail Trust has approved $3 million to be paid as bonuses to county jail employees who continue working during the pandemic.

This will amount to $1,000 per worker.