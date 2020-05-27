Oklahoma high court: State must accept ballot petitions

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma’s highest court has ruled that the secretary of state’s office must accept a group’s petitions to get a question on the November ballot that seeks to reduce the state’s incarceration rate.

The state Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday dismissed Secretary of State Mike Rogers’ concerns that accepting the petitions would risk spreading the coronavirus.

The Oklahoman reports that the court gave Rogers’ office 10 days to begin vetting the 26,000 signatures collected by the Yes on 805 group.

Question 805 would prohibit the use of prior felony convictions to enhance sentences for nonviolent crimes.