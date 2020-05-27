Oklahoma high court says redistricting petition can go ahead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a group that wants a bipartisan commission to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional districts may proceed with its initiative petition.

The high court ruled Wednesday that the petition by the group People Not Politicians is legally sufficient to submit to Oklahoma voters.

The group wants a bipartisan commission to draw political boundaries, instead of state lawmakers.

It’s still unclear when the group can begin gathering the nearly 178,000 signatures needed to qualify the state question for the ballot.

Republican legislative leaders have fiercely opposed the plan.