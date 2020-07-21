Oklahoma high court says governor overstepped his authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes.

In a 7-1 decision on Tuesday, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are “invalid under Oklahoma law.”

The deals would have allowed the two tribes to offer wagering on sporting events and house-banked card and table games.

But because those games haven’t been approved by the Legislature, any revenue from such games is prohibited.

The lawsuit challenging the compacts was brought by Republican legislative leaders.