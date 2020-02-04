Oklahoma high court rejects redistricting state question

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a proposed state question that would change how the state’s congressional and legislative district lines are drawn.

The state’s highest court ruled Tuesday that a shorthand explanation of the state question, called a gist, didn’t adequately describe the proposal.

As a result, the court struck the petition from the ballot.

The group “People Not Politicians” is seeking to gather signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

They will have to resubmit their petition with a new gist.

The court ruled separately the proposal is constitutional and doesn’t violate the state’s single-subject rule.