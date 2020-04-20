Oklahoma health officials cite 3 more deaths to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting three more deaths and about 80 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus is now at 2,680, with 143 deaths.

The three newly reported deaths include two Cleveland County men older than 64 and a Caddo County man in the 50-64 age group.

Gov. Kevin Stitt reported last week more than one-third of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.