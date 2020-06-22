Oklahoma health department urges virus testing after events

Dr. Lance Frye, State Air Surgeon, Oklahoma Air National Guard, speaks during a news conference Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The reopening of Oklahoma businesses will continue Friday, May 15, 2020, with stand-alone bars, funerals, weddings and organized sports activities resuming. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people who attended large-scale events recently to be tested for the coronavirus.

The recommendation late Sunday came a day after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The department did not specify any event in its news release.

Nearly 6,200 people attended Trump’s rally; the vast majority, including Trump, did not wear face masks.

The department recommends taking a test before and after attending such events and encourages participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The state reported at least 10,733 cases Monday, including 218 new infections.