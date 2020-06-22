Oklahoma health department urges virus testing after events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people who attended large-scale events recently to be tested for the coronavirus.
The recommendation late Sunday came a day after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The department did not specify any event in its news release.
Nearly 6,200 people attended Trump’s rally; the vast majority, including Trump, did not wear face masks.
The department recommends taking a test before and after attending such events and encourages participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The state reported at least 10,733 cases Monday, including 218 new infections.