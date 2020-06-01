Oklahoma health department to longer release detailed data

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is no longer releasing specific information about COVID-19 infections and deaths in nursing homes, cities or by zip code.

Agency officials announced the change on Monday, claiming state law prohibited such details from being released.

Agency spokeswoman Donelle Harder says the agency had been releasing the detailed data under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act, which allows the governor to suspend state law during an emergency.

But those powers expired Monday after the Legislature declined to renew them.

Meanwhile, the state reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths since Friday.