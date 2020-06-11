Oklahoma health department reports 117 new coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 117 new coronavirus cases in the state and two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The department said Tuesday there have been at least 7,480 confirmed cases and 355 deaths.

The actual number of people who have contracted a virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks.