Oklahoma health department developing new virus alert plan

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart takes part in a news conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Health says the department is working to revise its coronavirus alert system for areas at high risk due to the pandemic.

Health officials in the state have said the system based on statewide hospitalizations does not reflect regional outbreaks.

The department on Wednesday reported that the number of coronavirus cases is approaching 55,000 and that there are 19 new deaths.

That brings the total number of reported cases to 54,838 with 763 deaths.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.