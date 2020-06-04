Oklahoma health agency reverses decision on COVID-19 data

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with reporters in Norman, Okla. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reversing course on its decision to no longer release COVID-19 data by city and zip code. The agency announced the move on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after consulting with Attorney General Mike Hunter. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reversing course on its decision to no longer release COVID-19 data by city and zip code.

The agency announced the move on Wednesday after consulting with Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Lawyers for the health department and the governor’s office made a decision earlier this week to no longer release the data because of state medical privacy laws.

But Hunter advised the agency the release of the data by locality “threads the needle” of balancing privacy with providing up-to-date information to the public.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of health said he welcomed the decision.