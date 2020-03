TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Health officials say Oklahoma has recorded its first death linked to the coronavirus.

The Tulsa Health Department says a man in his 50s died Wednesday, a day after testing positive for the virus.

Oklahoma has confirmed 29 cases of the coronavirus so far, but officials say the state is experiencing a shortage of testing kits.

State epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed says the state had about 300 testing kits as of Wednesday and had already used 200 of them.