Oklahoma group submits signatures for sentencing question

Kris Steele, Executive Director of OCJR and TEEM, carries a box of petitions as Yes on 805 delivers 260,000 gathered signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, June 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City, to put sentencing reform on a 2020 ballot. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to reduce Oklahoma’s high incarceration rate has delivered more than 260,000 signatures as part of its effort to get a state question on the ballot.

Volunteers with Yes on 805 delivered boxes of signatures Monday to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office.

The group is seeking to amend the state constitution to prohibit prosecutors from using previous felony convictions to enhance prison sentences.

They say this practice leads to Oklahoma prisoners serving far more time behind bars than inmates in other states, especially for drug and property crimes.

Many state prosecutors opposed the plan.