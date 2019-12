Craigslist ad goes viral, sparks search for "Grandma" in need of a family for Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — A post on Craigslist is pulling at heartstrings, titled, “Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?”

The listing comes from a Tulsa woman in despair, who claimed she has no family and would really like to be a part of one this holiday.

But, as social media would have it, the post has since been deleted when the woman received hateful messages. However, that hate is fueling a love-filled search to find the woman and make her Christmas one to remember.

