Oklahoma governor’s inauguration festivities exceed $2.4M

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A finance report shows the inaugural committee for Oklahoma’s new Republican governor spent more than $2.4 million on inauguration festivities to launch his first term in office.

Gov. Kevin Stitt took office in January to become Oklahoma’s 28th governor.

The Oklahoman reports the report filed Thursday indicates Stitt’s inauguration celebrations cost was more than former Gov. Mary Fallin spent on both of her inauguration festivities combined, which was $2.36 million.

Stitt’s committee used all of the $2,471,900 that was raised from contributed funds and ticket sales, exhausting residual funds in his inaugural account.

Oklahoma tribes, major local businesses and oil companies contributed the most to Stitt’s campaign, which was entirely funded by private donations.

Stitt’s spokeswoman says the inauguration costs exceeded previous celebrations because the events were “wildly successful.”

