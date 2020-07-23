Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff says he will step down at the end of the month to pursue opportunities closer to his family in Tulsa.

Stitt’s office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Michael Junk’s last day on the job will be July 31.

Junk said in a statement that commuting between Oklahoma City and Tulsa has been challenging for his family.

The 36-year-old has three children, including a 14-week-old son.

Junk previously served as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s deputy mayor.

Stitt described Junk as a “steady hand that helped guide us through a number of historic challenges.”