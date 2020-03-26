Oklahoma governor’s cabinet member tests positive for virus

DeAnna Cooper sits on the porch with her daughter Ryan Brent,2, in Brady Heights Thursday, March 19, 2020. The family was practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma now stands at seven with at least 248 cases, including a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.

Stitt spokeswoman Baylee Lakey said Thursday that Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe tested positive and is quarantined while recovering at home.

Lakey said Thursday that Ostrowe has not had contact with Stitt in more than two weeks and Stitt has not been tested.

Lakey said any staff that may have had contact with Ostrowe has been asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.