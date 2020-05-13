Oklahoma governor vetoes budget bills, sets up showdown

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. State health officials on Monday reported multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is vetoing several key budget bills, setting up a showdown with lawmakers in his own party who said they plan to override him.

Stitt vetoed three bills on Wednesday that combined generate about $290 million of the Legislature’s $7.7 billion spending plan.

Two of the bills temporarily divert payments to the state’s public pension systems and a third shifts money from a fund for road and bridge improvements.

Although Republicans have enough votes in each chamber to override the governor’s veto, neither pension bill passed the Senate with a veto-proof margin.