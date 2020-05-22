Oklahoma governor vetoes bill to fund his Medicaid plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is vetoing a bill that was designed to fund his own Medicaid expansion plan.

The governor on Thursday vetoed the bill that would have increased a fee that hospitals pay from 2.5% to 4%.

It was expected to generate about $134 million annually to help fund the state’s portion of Stitt’s proposed Medicaid expansion, dubbed Soonercare 2.0.

Stitt said in his veto message that the funding stream would not have covered the full cost of the expansion and was only authorized for one year.

It’s unclear now how Stitt’s proposed expansion would be funded.