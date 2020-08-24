Oklahoma governor to release virus reports, 853 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will release publicly the coronavirus reports he receives from the White House.

Stitt told The Oklahoman that he has asked the Oklahoma State Department of Health to include the weekly reports on the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard.

The health department on Saturday reported an increase of 853 confirmed coronavirus case and 10 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 52,599 reported cases and 725 deaths.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.