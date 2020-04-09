Oklahoma governor signs two bills for funding during crisis

A Cleveland County Health Department employee explains the testing procedure to a driver of a car at a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed two bills to take funds from Oklahoma’s Rainy Day fund to offset a $416 million budget hole blamed largely on and economic downturn due to the coronavirus.

But Stitt declined to take action Thursday on a third bill that didn’t include funds for the state’s digital transformation office, a priority for the governor.

Stitt said the two bills fully fund state government through April.

Energy prices have slumped sharply and non-essential businesses have closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus which has sickened nearly 1,700 Oklahoma residents.

Eighty have died.