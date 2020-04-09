Oklahoma governor signs two bills for funding during crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed two bills to take funds from Oklahoma’s Rainy Day fund to offset a $416 million budget hole blamed largely on and economic downturn due to the coronavirus.
But Stitt declined to take action Thursday on a third bill that didn’t include funds for the state’s digital transformation office, a priority for the governor.
Stitt said the two bills fully fund state government through April.
Energy prices have slumped sharply and non-essential businesses have closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus which has sickened nearly 1,700 Oklahoma residents.
Eighty have died.