Oklahoma governor signs bill to prevent firearm confiscation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill that prevents local municipalities from implementing so-called red flag laws that allow judges to order the confiscation of firearms.

Stitt signed that bill on Tuesday but vetoed seven other measures, setting up a possible showdown with lawmakers of his own party.

The Legislature wrapped up its work last week but left the door open to return for a potential veto override.

Among the bills Stitt vetoed was one that would have allowed lawmakers to inspect documents maintained by executive branch agencies.