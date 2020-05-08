Oklahoma governor signs absentee voter changes into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill imposing new restrictions on voters who cast mail-in absentee ballots.

The bill passed Thursday by the Senate comes just days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots in Oklahoma don’t need to be notarized.

It now heads to the governor. Under the bill, for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency, voters who wish to submit absentee ballots by mail must include a photocopy of their identification.

Once the emergency declaration is over, absentee voters will be required to have their ballots notarized by a notary public.