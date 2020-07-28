Oklahoma governor returns to office after 2-week quarantine

FILE – In this July 9, 2020, file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt has returned to his office following two weeks of isolating himself at home after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Stitt said in a statement on his Twitter page Monday, July 27, that he’s “glad to be back in the saddle” and encouraged people to regularly wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has returned to his office following two weeks of isolating himself at home after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stitt said in a statement on his Twitter page Monday that he’s “glad to be back in the saddle” and encouraged people to regularly wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

The Republican said no one he was in contact with shortly before he tested positive has tested positive for the virus nor are they showing symptoms of the illness.

Stitt had attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month.